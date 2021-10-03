CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“We’re Going to Get Through This”: Why This Year’s CineEurope Attendees Have a Reason for Hope

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SE9j8_0cFkkWDA00

After a year in which it was postponed and then canceled altogether due to the pandemic, the physical edition of the CineEurope trade show in Spain is back. Among the execs who will be hitting the halls of the Barcelona International Convention Centre in early October is Phil Clapp, a hugely respected figure who sits as head of the U.K. Cinema Association and president of Europe’s International Union of Cinemas. It’s been an almost indescribably tough 18 months for the exhibition world, but in discussing the U.K. experience since theaters reopened, Clapp offers a very welcome voice of hope. Not only did the crisis not lead to the existential threat so many were first fearing, he tells THR , but admissions are creeping back up to pre-COVID levels and, with No Time to Die opening to hugely impressive box office figures, exhibitors may finally see the incremental improvement over the past few months turn into a full-blown recovery.

Cinemas in the U.K. have been back open for several months. What’s the situation looking like now?

I think it all looks very positive. Cinemas across the U.K. were able to open from early May onward. The fact that cinemas had to operate under social distancing and face covering and other restrictions meant that admissions were positive but not as high as we’d like them to be. And then from the middle of July onward, when restrictions in most of the U.K. were removed, and as the slate continues to strengthen further, I think what we’ve seen is a gradual but definite improvement in terms of admissions and box office.

How has it been across Europe?

In those territories where there are high levels of vaccination, they’re following the same trajectory as the U.K. In a number of European territories where the government has introduced COVID passports — France, Italy and Germany — that has undoubtedly had a negative effect on cinema admissions. It’s a consequence of cinema being a spontaneous activity. But that now is starting to stabilize. And everyone is on a positive trajectory.

Has the existential crisis the industry was facing in 2020 ended?

I think there’s no doubt amongst anyone that we’re going to come out of this. But I think the experience of the last 18 months means it would be foolish to start celebrating. It’s all looking positive, but I don’t think we should pretend there won’t be challenges.

There were some tensions between exhibitors and studios last year about putting several big films — particularly Mulan — on streaming platforms. Has that relationship improved since?

One thing I would say is, actually, when you look at it on paper, a comparatively small number of major titles did go to streaming. Clearly, when they did, a great deal was made of it, but the overwhelming majority of films that were due for release in the period from March 2020 through to May 2021 are now being released in cinemas. That said, I think there is and there was an understanding that, just as cinemas had to find a way to manage and maintain some kind of income during the lockdown, so, too, did the studios and distributors.

We’ve recently seen box office success with Free Guy and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , with Disney now promising a cinema-first release for major titles for the rest of 2021. Is this a reason for the industry to celebrate?

We’re pleased, obviously, that theatrical exclusivity has found favor with Disney. Would we have liked them to have come to that conclusion sooner? Of course. But there’s no sense of victory or crowing from our side. Part of the job of people on the cinema side is to continue not just to argue but to prove that both in terms of the experience and the economics for significant film titles, nothing beats being in the cinema.

Just how important is No Time to Die going to be?

[James] Bond, particularly in recent years, is a big film in any year. But there’s a danger of seeing it as the be-all and end-all in the recovery of the sector. The thing I will say about Bond is that in any year, it is the film which attracts people who don’t typically go to the cinema often and it gets older audiences back. All the industry surveys we’ve seen suggest that those who are currently holding back from going to the cinema are overwhelmingly holding back not because they have any concerns around the experience, but because they’re waiting for the right film. We very much hope that Bond is that right film.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Reporter

CineEurope

“We’re Going to Get Through This”: Why This Year’s CineEurope Attendees Have a Reason for Hope. After a year in which it was postponed and then canceled altogether due to the pandemic, the physical edition of the CineEurope trade show in Spain is back. Among the execs who will be hitting…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Gregory’ Producer Imagissime Delivers True Crime, Human Interest Documentaries With French Touch (EXCLUSIVE)

Elodie Polo-Ackermann, who runs the Mediawan-owned Paris-based banner Imagissime, has become one of Europe’s key documentary producers since delivering “Who Killed Little Gregory?,” a different kind of true crime series which marked Netflix’s first documentary original in France. “Who Killed Little Gregory?” was directed by Gilles Marchand, a critically acclaimed screenwriter and director whose credits include the Cannes title “Who Killed Bambi?” and “L’autre monde.” With his cinematic approach to the genre, Marchand was able to cast a new light on the infamous cold case revolving around the mysterious murder of 4-year old Grégory Villemin in 1984. The company recently launched...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘La Fortuna’ Underscores Movistar Plus’ Global Ambitions

Few high-end series say as much about their producers’ ambitions as Movistar Plus’ “La Fortuna,” starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, one of nine market screenings at this year’s Mipcom trade fair. “La Fortuna” weighs in as the single biggest U.S.-Spain co-production in history, teaming Spain’s Movistar Plus, the pay TV-SVOD unit of giant European telecom Telefonica, and AMC Studios. It has the Spanish media company’s biggest stars to date. Tucci, a 2021 Emmy winner for “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” plays Frank Wild, owner of Atlantis Underwater Searching, the world’s biggest American deep-sea discovery company. Peters (“The Wire”) takes on...
TV SERIES
Variety

Animation Players Eager to Catch Up at MipJunior as Sector Sees Major Shifts

While the pandemic has had a minimal impact on animation compared with other genres, with studios devising global, virtual pipelines long before the COVID-19 crisis, the European toon landscape has faced many changes over the last couple of years. Animation production companies and distributors have had to deal with consolidation, the proliferation of subscription VOD and AVOD platforms and legislation that has affected their YouTube businesses. The irony, for Lionel Marty, managing director of Paris-based “Kid-e-Cats” distributor APC Kids, is that there hasn’t really been any major event forum at which to discuss the impact that these changes have had. “We’re experiencing the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Thr#European#Covid
Variety

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I won’t be able to fully enjoy its world premiere and I love this festival.” However, her medical drama will form part of the festival’s World Cinema sidebar, which features “everything I want to see this year and that makes me very, very happy,” she said. Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has picked up international...
WORLD
Variety

Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content. An awards ceremony was held in Busan on Thursday evening in hybrid form. Korean participants attended the ceremony in person, while international nominees and winners joined remotely. The ceremony was hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. It was...
TV SERIES
Variety

French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ To Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and Film Nation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s eponymous novel that looks back on her experience with abortion when it was...
MOVIES
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne nails autumnal fashion in bold tartan dress

Looking regal in red, Princess Anne paid a visit to St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester on Friday, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative. Dressed for autumn, the Princess Royal wore an on-trend blue and green tartan dress for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘We feel we’re not going to get really sick’: why the pandemic hasn’t dissuaded ocean cruisers

On 16 September, Miami-based Oceania Cruises, a luxury culinary-focused cruise company that is a division of Norwegian Cruise Lines, set an all-time, single-day booking record. It was driven by the introduction of its newest ship, Vista, due to take its first passengers in April 2023. Nearly half the available inventory of Vista’s inaugural season was sold in one day. These were new cash bookings, 30% of which came from people booking with the company for the first time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Hungarian Director Marta Meszaros to Receive European Film Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marta Meszaros will receive this year’s lifetime achievement award from the European Film Academy. Meszaros’ debut, The Girl (1968), was the first feature film from Hungary directed by a woman. In her long career, Meszaros has largely focused on the lives of women, often drawing from the experiences of her own family. Meszaros celebrated her international breakthrough in 1975 with Adoption, an intimate portrait of the bond between a lonely middle-aged woman and a 17-year-old girl, which won the Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival, the first time a female director had taken the top...
WORLD
thelewisflyer.com

Is Netflix’s “ClickBait” worth the watch?

Netflix’s new limited mini-series “ClickBait” starts off with a bang, a twist and an interesting mystery. With a fitting title, Netflix somehow convinced me to watch another one of their shows. I’ll be the first to admit, the streaming app has had some really terrible shows in the past, but this one might not be so bad after all.
TV & VIDEOS
njstatelib.org

We’re going on an adventure!

“Much that once was is lost, for none now live who remember it.”. or the better part of my life, the interest in my family history and Genealogy didn’t exist. Prior generations rarely, if ever, willingly talked about any of it. It was always about the moment, or the Americanization of their day to day lives. When they did, without the context of years and perhaps over a holiday dinner, it held little meaning to a young child who would come to only hear the name once. I had more pressing matters going on in my young life. Did I really need a third helping, or could I be excused to go watch television?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy