Historically Speaking: Generals’ Huntington grave in Norwich

Norwich can proudly claim to be the only place in the U.S. where three generals from the 18th century are buried together, not just in one cemetery but in the very same family crypt. Whereas many know about the crypt of Signer and Gov. Samuel Huntington, there is also nearby another Huntington family crypt representing the military side of the family. There are typically about a half dozen, small U.S. flags marking this Huntington tomb.