Elections

Voting rights panel discussion Oct. 7

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Discuss Fighting For Voting Rights: Then And Now” will include a film and panel discussion about voting rights at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, hosted virtually. The program is for the National Council of Jewish Women/CLE sponsored Chagrin Documentary Film Festival film “Training for Freedom.” The panel discussion will consider past and present threats to voting rights. The film examines college students’ preparation to participate in the Freedom Summer of 1964 in Mississippi where activists fought to end the discriminatory voting practices by registering African American citizens.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

fortscott.biz

Women’s Right To Vote Exhibit Reception Oct. 8

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes invites all to attend a reception and unveiling for the new exhibit/panel on Friday, October 8th at 3:30pm. The Center will honor unsung heroes and African American suffragists Carrie Langston Hughes and Mamie Dillard with a reception including wine and cheese, fruit and dessert, and music. This event is sponsored by a grant from Humanities Kansas and will be followed up in November with a cultural arts presentation on women’s suffrage and a community book read, Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
pelicanpostonline.com

LPB assembles panel to discuss Vaccine Hesitancy (Wednesday)

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will look at the complex issue of vaccine hesitancy in our state with a special broadcast Vaccines: Freedom, Fear & Facts, airing Wednesday, September 29 at 7:00 PM statewide and WLAE-TV in New Orleans. A fourth wave of Covid-19 has swept across our country, and no...
utoledo.edu

Human Rights Attorney to Discuss Palestinian Rights Movement Oct. 10

Human rights attorney Noura Erakat will present The University of Toledo’s 21st Annual Maryse and Ramzy Mikhail Memorial Lecture. The free, public lecture titled “We Broke a Dam: The Palestinian Intifada of Unity” is 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the Law Center McQuade Auditorium. “This is fundamentally about a...
Daily Trojan

Panel discusses end of eviction moratorium

As the coronavirus pandemic raged throughout the United States in August, the Supreme Court made the decision to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, raising concerns about the livelihood of six million renters. With crucial renter protections gone, eviction cases are paralyzing the courts and families...
wsu.edu

Panel to discuss rise of Nazi and white supremacist organizations

A panel hosted by the Washington State University Tri-Cities College of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, Oct. 7, will examine the rise of national and international Nazi and white supremacist organizations throughout the 20th century and their relationship to each other and to Nazi movements. The panel, titled “The Holocaust,...
manchesterinklink.com

Panel discusses qualified immunity at Backyard Brewery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – What is qualified immunity? That was the question on Wednesday night at Backyard Brewery as the Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFPF) held a discussion on the legal principle used as a defense by government officials in response to civil lawsuits for alleged malfeasance. Hosted by AFPF New...
Cleveland Jewish News

Candidate attacks disheartening

I am disheartened to see that our friends and neighbors have resorted to negative personal attacks in regards to the Beachwood School Board campaign that are secondary to the actual discussion about how to make our schools better. Labels are not only damaging, but prevent effective dialogue. I can personally...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Science department hosts film screening and discussion panel

Paired with a panel discussion, Gonzaga's science department hosted a free film screening for the documentary “Picture a Scientist," in the Wolf Auditorium on Monday. The panelists included Shannen Cravens, David Boose, Sara Diaz, Sue Niezgoda and Carla Bonilla, with moderator Elise Donovan, assistant professor of human physiology. The film...
Brookings Register

Brookings HRC to hold water quality panel discussion

BROOKINGS – From 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Brookings Human Rights Commission, in partnership with the Brookings Sustainability Council and the Brookings Public Library, will host a virtual panel discussion titled “Everything Including the Kitchen Sink: The Science and Governance of Your Drinking Water” in conjunction with South Dakota State University’s Common Read program.
Michigan Advance

Voting rights advocates concerned as redistricting panel cuts time for public comment

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) is expected to end the draft mapping process for the state House, state Senate and congressional maps by Tuesday, but voting rights advocates are concerned that the commission is cutting back on time for the public to weigh in.  The commission had originally planned for nine meetings for […] The post Voting rights advocates concerned as redistricting panel cuts time for public comment appeared first on Michigan Advance.
yoursun.com

Oct. 4 deadline for voting registration

VENICE — City residents have until Oct. 4 to register to vote in the Nov. 2 City Council election. People who are registered but who need to make a change to their status have a little more time, however, according to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. To register,...
Star News Online

Panel discussion: Men of color in Southeastern NC in Revolutionary, Civil wars

Pender County Library will host online a discussion of the role of men of color from Southeastern North Carolina in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. The panel will include genealogists and historians Tyrone Goodwyn, Luke Alexander, and Kevin Eugene Graham speaking about their ancestors. The event will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
wkgc.org

NWRLS and FSU-PC Collaborate for a Film & Panel Discussion from PBS POV

Sarah Burris from the Northwest Regional Library System and Wendy Ritz, an Assistant Teaching Professor of Marketing from FSU-PC joined The Mix to talk about a collaboration event happening on October 7th at 7:30 pm. The Florida State University Panama City and the NWRLS present a PBS POV film and panel series.
Cleveland Jewish News

Letter contains a lot of foolishness

Y.B. Reis’s letter in the Sept. 17 Cleveland Jewish News (“Letter writer off the mark”) contains a lot of foolishness, but one item really stood out for me: the claim that “Palestinians enjoy a better standard of life since 1967.”. I hear distinct echoes of the claims made by American...
Cleveland Jewish News

City Club to host Cleveland mayoral debate Oct. 11

The City Club of Cleveland, in partnership with Ideastream Public Media, will host its “Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Voters First” virtual forum from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11. Featuring Cleveland mayoral candidates Justin M. Bibb and Kevin J. Kelley, the 90-minute debate will be broadcast on WVIZ PBS, 90.3 WCPN and at cityclub.org. The debate will feature discussions on the issues that matter in Cleveland neighborhoods and communities. Rick Jackson, senior host/producer at Ideastream Public Media, will host the debate. Joining him are a panel of journalists, Nick Castele, reporter at Ideastream Public Media; Lawrence Caswell, field coordinator at Cleveland Documenters; and Elizabeth McIntyre, executive editor at Crain’s Cleveland Business.
