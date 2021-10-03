CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Centerville hosting annual fall festival today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
pumpkins generic fall (Pixabay)

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is hosting its annual fall festival today.

The festival will take place Sunday, October 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stubbs Park.

Festivities will include pumpkin decorating for kids, a petting zoo, interactive inflatables and face painting.

There will also be food trucks and beer from Loose Ends Brewing, according to the city.

Musical performances at the event will include Tony Hale and Blackwater and The Milos along with Forte Acapella.

Guests of all ages are invited to attend the festival.

