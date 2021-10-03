Lady Pirates fall in eight innings against California, 2-1

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team may have finished 1-4 last weekend while competing in the 2021 September Slam Softball Invitational in Liberty. But if you ask Boonville head coach Christie Zoeller on how the team fared in the five games played, she said she was proud of the team for the grit and determination they showed. “I am proud of the way we hit against really good teams,” Zoeller said. “We know what we need to work on and we will continue to do that. I feel that if we can come out hitting the way we did this weekend throughout the rest of the season that good things will come our way. We just have to keep pushing and find a way to “Be Great” in all we do.”

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO