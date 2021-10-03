Lady Pirates fall in eight innings against California, 2-1
The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team dropped a heartbreaker last Thursday on the road against the California Pintos by a score of 2-1 in eight innings. While the loss dropped Boonville to 10-11 overall and 2-4 in the Tri-County Conference, head coach Christie Zoeller said the girls have to come out ready to play from inning number one. “When we look at the game as a whole we had some really great defensive plays and Abby (Pulliam) did a solid job on the mound, unfortunately a couple of errors just took us out of this game. Our bats were also not on tonight. We simply have to hit the ball and we have to string hits together and push runs across the plate.”www.boonvilledailynews.com
