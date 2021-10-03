CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mean Girls’ Day is Oct. 3: ‘The limit does not exist’ for ‘fetch’ apparel, decor and party favors to buy

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Mean Girls” Day is Sunday, Oct. 3. The special day comes from a line in the cult-classic film when Aaron asks Cady what day it is and she answers, “October 3rd.”. The film debuted in 2004 and has dozens of quotable lines. It stars Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

RELATIONSHIPS
