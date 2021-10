Texas A&M fans rushed the field after the Aggies pulled off the huge 41-38 upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. If the first half proved anything, it was that the Texas A&M Aggies were not going to be push-overs for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Even though the defending national champions made a comeback in the second half, the Aggies not only tied things up but worked all the way down the field to hit a field goal as time expired to take the 41-38 victory.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO