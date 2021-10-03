Ohio State Smashes Rutgers in Most Encouraging Performance Yet
That was what we've all been waiting for. After a slow start to the season which included two slogging wins and a heartbreaking loss, the Buckeyes obliterated Akron last week behind their most complete performance of the season. But the Zips are quite literally one of the worst teams in college football, so in order to conjure any real optimism, Ohio State was going to have to look like that against a team with a pulse.www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0