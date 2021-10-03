CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Democrats’ Climate Goals May Test Their Latino Appeal

By Danny Castillon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Congressional Democrats are going bigger than ever on the environment, with a spending package they’re trying to muscle through. President Joe Biden has traveled the country sounding the alarm, blaming a warming planet for devastation from wildfire-ravaged California to hurricane-battered New York and warning of a “code red for humanity.” But that focus could create political liabilities in energy rich areas such as heavily Latino South Texas.

