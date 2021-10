US stocks are rising after jobless claims shows the labor market is heading in the right direction again, global energy crisis fears ebb, and as investors remain upbeat that the US won’t default on its debt after Democrats accept the Republican’s short-term debt limit extension. The outlook for 2022 remains optimistic given markets are still expecting Democrats to ultimately deliver infrastructure spending and President Biden’s economic plan by December. Senate GOP leader McConnell’s chess move was brilliant as it puts all the pressure back on the Democrats and will likely raise the chance that Democrats might run out of time in delivering more spending and tax increases.

