Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 possible Karl-Anthony Towns trade packages

Even after a little bit of time to cool off and reset, the reaction to the removal of Gersson Rosas as the head man in charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves is still resonating throughout the NBA universe. Then, not far behind was the tweet heard round the world. Karl-Anthony Towns was rather taken aback by the move and was not afraid to express his confusion on social media. In the true spirit of the NBA offseason, waiting for preseason to start, of course, fans everywhere began to fire up the trade machine to determine what something like a Towns blockbuster would look like.