CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 possible Karl-Anthony Towns trade packages

By Corey Rausch
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after a little bit of time to cool off and reset, the reaction to the removal of Gersson Rosas as the head man in charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves is still resonating throughout the NBA universe. Then, not far behind was the tweet heard round the world. Karl-Anthony Towns was rather taken aback by the move and was not afraid to express his confusion on social media. In the true spirit of the NBA offseason, waiting for preseason to start, of course, fans everywhere began to fire up the trade machine to determine what something like a Towns blockbuster would look like.

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Houston Rockets: 3 trades for Karl-Anthony Towns

The Houston Rockets know how fast a franchise player can turn into a franchise cancer. When the Timberwolves fired their President of Basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, on the eve of the NBA season, their franchise player, Karl-Anthony Towns, summed up the world’s reaction with just three words. While Towns hasn’t...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Karl Anthony
On3.com

Karl-Anthony Towns lost 50 pounds after contracting COVID-19

The last 18 months for Karl-Anthony Towns have been well-documented. He not only lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 in April 2020, but he also lost six other family members due to the same virus. On top of that, Towns suffered the first major injury of his career that kept him off the court for an extended period of time, was hit by a drunk driver during last summer’s offseason, and eventually contracted the same disease that cost the lives of so many people close to him.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Timberwolves Notes: Rosas, Gupta, Finch, Simmons, Towns

The impending ownership change played a role in the surprising dismissal of Gersson Rosas as the Timberwolves‘ president of basketball operations, writes Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Minority partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who will eventually take over for Glen Taylor, are doing a full investigation into the franchise...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: What Elton Brand would bring to the front office

There’s been plenty of chaos since the Minnesota Timberwolves surprisingly parted ways with president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and put executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta in charge of basketball decisions. But in all the info dumps about how the decision came to be and the hand-wringing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: If Karl-Anthony Towns is available, go get him

The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have both been in the news lately for negative reasons. The Pelicans dysfunction stems from a report that Zion Williamson and David Griffin don’t get along, which I think is probably overblown and will go away as soon as the team starts winning.
NBA
dunkingwithwolves.com

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt could be the final piece to the puzzle

It was only a couple of weeks ago that the Minnesota Timberwolves re-signed Jarred Vanderbilt to a three-year, $13.8 million deal in restricted free agency. On its face, this deal seems fairly run-of-the-mill. However, Vanderbilt is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league and could complete this new-look Wolves roster.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Timberwolves Notes: Towns, New Owners, Vaccines

The strain of having multiple family members die from COVID-19 and then losing 50 pounds after he contracted the virus led Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns to experience a panic attack during a game, he tells Michael Pina of Sports Illustrated. It happened in February in Cleveland after he was cleared...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves Roundup: Sachin Gupta, the ’empty calorie’ myth

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new front office leader for the time being and he’s extraordinarily well-qualified, even if he isn’t a household name for the average fan. Also, an interesting article about the myth of “empty calorie” players — namely, Karl-Anthony Towns. Ben Falk on working with new Minnesota...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ stance on Ben Simmons trade amid front office scandal

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a full-blown scandal right now after the organization removed Gersson Rosas from his position as the team’s president for basketball operations. Despite the drama, however, it looks like the Wolves are still maintaining their interest in Sixers want-away star Ben Simmons. Timberwolves...
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Is Karl-Anthony Towns a Dark Horse MVP Candidate?

With the regular season quickly approaching, it’s time to trot out the second-most annoying continuous basketball-centric conversation: Who will win NBA MVP? (The most annoying being the constant Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT babble.) The 2021-22 preseason MVP odds are out, and the usual suspects are all there. Luka...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

How Rosas Firing Effects Potential Ben Simmons Trade For Timberwolves

The NBA preseason is set to begin soon, which made the Minnesota Timberwolves’ decision to fire Gersson Rosas as their president of basketball operations an interesting one. Everyone was caught off guard by the move, with Karl-Anthony Towns taking to Twitter to express his confusion on the situation. Reports suggest...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Another report confirms Wolves still in the Simmons mix

In case there’s any insecurity among Minnesota Timberwolves fans about their squad still trying to acquire Ben Simmons … well, there shouldn’t be. A pair of new reports confirm the Wolves’ continued interest, despite the recent front office change. Minnesota Timberwolves: Another report confirms Wolves still in Simmons mix. The...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from preseason win over Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in Monday night’s preseason opener. The final margin of victory might have only been three points, but the Wolves thoroughly dominated the portions of the game played by the starters and frontline reserves. Let’s take a look at the three biggest takeaways...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

157K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy