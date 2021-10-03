Tiffani Wise named regional dean for the TTUHSC School of Nursing campus in Dallas
DALLAS and LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has named Tiffani Wise, R.N., DNP, as regional dean for the School of Nursing in Dallas, which currently offers two Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) programs: the Second Degree BSN and the Veteran to BSN.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0