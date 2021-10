In a surprising turn of events, former Barni Racing Team rider Tito Rabat will once again be racing in the WSBK this season, however, this time, it isn't aboard a Ducati machine. Puccetti Kawasaki has commissioned the Spaniard to ride as substitute for Lucas Mahias, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury. This comes very soon after Rabat's separation from Barni Racing, which was announced on September 9, 2021.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO