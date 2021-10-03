CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grainger falls to Volunteer on the road in crucial region matchup

By Marlin Curnutt, Tribune Correspondent
Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCH HILL – Things could not have started any worse for the Grainger Grizzlies in their game against Volunteer on Friday night. On the very first offensive play of the game, Falcons’ quarterback Garrison Barrett uncorked a 57-yard bomb to Heath Miller and on Grainger’s first snap from scrimmage, Volunteer defensive standout Dawson Dykes forced a turnover that he scooped up and returned 42 yards for a touchdown as the Grizzlies found themselves down 13-0 less than a minute into the contest.

