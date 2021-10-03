Troika Statement on the Anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement
The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway (the Troika) commend the Sudanese people as they celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) on October 3, 2020. This historic agreement responds to the Sudanese people’s calls for freedom, peace, and justice, especially from those affected by conflict across Sudan. We commend the JPA signatories for upholding their partnership and urge the parties to recommit to fully implement the agreement.www.state.gov
