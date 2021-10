TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Is your library always needing some additions to it? Are you looking for something to do this weekend? You may be in luck!. The Friends of the Transylvania County Library annual Book Sale is taking place now through Oct. 15. The book sale is taking place in the Rogow Room of the Library at 212 S. Gaston St. in Brevard, with more than 30,000 gently-used books for sale to raise money for library programs.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO