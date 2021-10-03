Calvert Citizens Invited To Participate In Town Hall Meeting On Police Accountability Board
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - The Calvert County Office of the County Attorney, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), will hold a public town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., to receive public input regarding the creation of a Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB). The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0