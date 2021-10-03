CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact to Add Major Island, Playable Character, and More in New Update

By Rollin Bishop
 6 days ago

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed the first significant details about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog," as part of a previously announced livestream. In addition to the expected addition of the Pyro-attuned Polearm-wielding Thoma as a four-star playable character, the Version 2.2 update will also add a major new island to Inazuma among a number of other changes when it releases on, as previously speculated, October 13th.

