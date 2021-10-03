Genshin Impact to Add Major Island, Playable Character, and More in New Update
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed the first significant details about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog," as part of a previously announced livestream. In addition to the expected addition of the Pyro-attuned Polearm-wielding Thoma as a four-star playable character, the Version 2.2 update will also add a major new island to Inazuma among a number of other changes when it releases on, as previously speculated, October 13th.comicbook.com
