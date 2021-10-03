CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets vs. Titans odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions, best bets

Cover picture for the articleIt's only Week 4 of the NFL schedule, but the Jets are going the wrong way in a hurry. With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson under center, New York is 0-3 overall and has only scored a combined six points over the past two weeks. The Titans, meanwhile, took a big step in the AFC South race in Week 3, handling the Colts 25-16 in a win that put their divisional rivals in an 0-3 hole. New York has yet to cover this season, while the Titans have a 2-1 mark against the spread.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory this week as they travel to face the New York Jets (0-3). Kickoff at MetLife Stadium (capacity 82,500) is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT/noon CDT on Sunday, Oct. 3. TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW YORK JETS. Sunday, October 3rd (MetLife Stadium)
Titans vs. Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Recent History and Trends

The Tennessee Titans will be invading MetLife Stadium on Sunday and we have a preview of things to come. Although the Jets have been struggling, there could be an upset in the making. If you want insight from the best handicappers in the business, SBR Picks has a full preview of the game and will reveal the latest trends and breaking news for this, and all the other games, in Week 4 of the NFL.
Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
