Jets vs. Titans odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 4 NFL predictions, best bets
It's only Week 4 of the NFL schedule, but the Jets are going the wrong way in a hurry. With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson under center, New York is 0-3 overall and has only scored a combined six points over the past two weeks. The Titans, meanwhile, took a big step in the AFC South race in Week 3, handling the Colts 25-16 in a win that put their divisional rivals in an 0-3 hole. New York has yet to cover this season, while the Titans have a 2-1 mark against the spread.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0