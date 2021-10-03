CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit: UK 'would rather negotiate with EU than trigger Article 16'

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Ireland secretary has said that while he believes conditions have been met to trigger Article 16 the government wants to work with the EU to get a "sustainable" long-term solution. Brandon Lewis said "good faith" was being shown in wanting to negotiate the best way forward. It comes...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
Metro International

EU would be our trade priority, UK opposition Labour Party says

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – The opposition Labour Party would make rebuilding Britain’s ties with the European Union its top trade priority, putting the bloc above U.S and Indo-Pacific deals in the post-Brexit era, its trade policy chief Emily Thornberry said on Monday,. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is only two...
The Guardian

Michel Barnier: why is the EU’s former Brexit chief negotiator sounding like a Eurosceptic?

My Secret Brexit Diary, Michel Barnier’s blow-by-blow account of the Brexit negotiations, is at times quite a dry and technical read. But every now and then it offers glorious moments of comic relief. There is, for example, the day that Lord Digby Jones and a jovial bunch of leave-voting businessmen pitch up optimistically at Barnier’s Brussels office, plonking a patriotic gift-basket on his desk. Running his eye over it, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator spies some cheddar, wine, tea and jam, a book of Shakespeare’s plays and an essay on Winston Churchill’s life and political philosophy. With a smile, Barnier points out that some of the foodstuffs are processed from European products and protected by EU designations of origin. As for Shakespeare and Churchill, one, he suggests, was a very “continental playwright” and the other a “very European British statesman” who backed a united Europe.
The Independent

Polish court rules supremacy of EU law is incompatible with constitution, setting up battle with Brussels

A Polish court has ruled that placing EU law over the country’s domestic law is unconstitutional, a verdict that could have serious repercussions for Poland’s position within the EU.The landmark ruling was the culmination of months of speculation over a case submitted by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who disputed an earlier EU decision that the bloc’s law should take precedence over national laws.The head of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal said that the operation of EU bodies “outside the limits of the powers conferred by the Republic of Poland, meaning the Constitution of Poland is not the highest law of the...
The Independent

What is Article 16 and what happens if UK triggers it?

The European Union is likely to take legal action if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, a set of post-Brexit rules in place to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.It comes after the UK government issued a new warning to the EU that it will not shy away from triggering Article 16, with grace periods coming to a close.A command paper published by the UK in July proposed radical changes to the protocol and set out the tests the UK would apply to trigger Article 16, a part of...
audacy.com

UK blames 'heavy-handed' EU for Brexit deal problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the...
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
Shropshire Star

Brandon Lewis: UK showing ‘good faith’ by not triggering Article 16

The Secretary of State said that the UK wants to achieve ‘proper, sustainable’ solutions to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brandon Lewis has said the UK has shown “good faith” in ongoing negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol by not triggering Article 16. The Secretary of State for...
KEYT

Hungary comes to Poland’s defense over EU court ruling

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has signed a government resolution welcoming a Polish constitutional court ruling that challenges the primacy of European Union law. The resolution signed by Viktor Orban on Saturday accuses EU institutions of overextending their powers over EU member countries. It followed a very different joint statement from the German and French foreign ministers, who said Poland has an obligation to respect the EU’s common rules. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Poland’s main opposition leader has called on Poles to defend their EU membership in protests planned for Sunday evening in Warsaw and other Polish cities.
Telegraph

Punish the UK with tariffs over Brexit fishing war, France tells EU

British fish exports could be hit by tariffs after the EU backed France in a row over Brexit fishing rights. A French official said Emmanuel Macron was seeking European Commission backing for the punitive measures that could ultimately see the UK shut out of the EU energy market. Tariffs were...
Telegraph

France pushing EU to take tougher line in post Brexit fishing negotiations

France will pressure Brussels to take a tougher line against the UK in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol as it escalates its row with Britain over fishing after Brexit. Paris is determined to secure the support of EU allies against the UK in the re-ignited row over post Brexit...
newschain

Simon Coveney: UK ‘not likely’ to trigger Article 16

The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has said that he does not believe that the UK Government is likely to trigger Article 16 in the near future. Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that he did not think it was likely that Boris Johnson’s Government would take what is seen to be the nuclear option of triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
