Connecticut State

This Week in CT: Deadly F-4 tornado hit state 42 years ago; Husky Hops IPA to debut at UConn-Yale Football game

 6 days ago

On Oct. 3, 1979, one of the most devastating storms in state history tore through north-central Connecticut. The deadly F-4 tornado hit without any warning.

Just after 3 p.m., the twister touched down in the Poquonock area of Windsor. It moved north through Windsor Locks and Suffield before crossing the border into Massachusetts.

The funnel just barely missed Bradley International Airport, but completely destroyed the nearby New England Air Museum.

It is one of the top 10 costliest storms in U.S. history.

There’s something “brewing” in Southington and Storrs, and it has a little kick to it: A craft beer called Husky Hops.

Fans attending the UConn-Yale football game can celebrate the 50th installment of this in-state battle with a cold IPA! It’s brewed by Kinsmen Brewing Company out of Southington. It’s a collaborative between Kinsmen and UConn, and it will make its debut when the Huskies and the Elis go head to head at Rentschler Field on Oct. 16.

