Social media is a scary place. Happening in the World: On Monday, Facebook announced that it had paused the development of Instagram Kids—a social media service that it was in the process of designing for children younger than 13. This happened shortly after The Wall Street Journal released a report that proved that the company was aware of the harmful mental health effects that Instagram was having on teenage girls. Facebook’s case for making the app was that young people were using the app despite age requirements and that a better solution would be to develop a version more suited to their needs. Notably, Facebook is also going to face a congressional hearing tomorrow about the impact of its apps on young audiences (NYT).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO