Last Wednesday at Honeybrook Golf Club, the Mount won the AACA championship for the 19th year in a row. Mount St. Joseph Academy's soccer team moved up to the .500 mark last Monday, getting back to 4-4 overall by completing a season sweep of Merion Mercy Academy. Although the first two sets were fiercely contested by the visiting Baldwin School Bears, Germantown Academy still managed to secure a 3-0 victory last Tuesday in a league volleyball match. Last Friday, The Hunt for Red October ended at Germantown Academy. This wasn't a tale about underseas nuclear adversaries, but one involving two schools whose primary team color is red, and who met on the field hockey turf at GA on October 1.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO