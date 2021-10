The Sanibel Historical Village re-opens Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Among this season’s highlights are two Twilight Talks and the village’s annual gala fundraiser, which this year will be a movie premiere that will be held on Feb. 22, 2022 at The Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way. The full-length movie, “Secrets and Stories of the Sanibel Lighthouse” contains not only many interesting stories about the history of the lighthouse but also the history of Sanibel.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO