NYC's New Colossus Festival will be back from March 9-13 at venues in the East Village and Lower East Side. As in years past, they fest happens the weekend before SXSW Music Festival, and many international and emerging artists stop here first before heading to Austin. They've just announced the initial lineup, which includes UK bands Garden Centre, Qlowski, and The Lotts, Canadian groups Tallies, Capitol, Art d’ Ecco, and Living Hour, U.S. groups Real Numbers, Cigarettes For Breakfast, The Gloomies, OK Cowgirl, and more. Over 50 artists were announced and you can check out the initial lineup below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO