South Avenue ramps reopen, but congested detour remains for some traffic

A new traffic pattern is scheduled to take effect Monday on the northbound side of I-75’s South Avenue interchange.

The ramps there are scheduled to reopen sometime during the day, but they’ll only be useful for traffic headed to or from Kuhlman Drive. That’s because the South Avenue leg of the South/Kuhlman intersection is scheduled to close immediately once the ramps reopen so that intersection’s remainder can be rebuilt. Its connection to Eastern Avenue also still has a few weeks of work left.

ODOT’s contractor E.S. Wagner will not be rebuilding the rest of South Avenue between Kuhlman and Sumner Street until later in the ongoing I-75 project, so its teeth-rattling ride will still be there when South reopens in a couple of weeks or so. Also not planned during the current detour is removal of the old DiSalle Bridge above South, so expect some short-term closings there soon.

Traffic from Kuhlman headed for southbound I-75 will have a short detour to the Collingwood interchange via northbound I-75, while traffic wishing to reach Kuhlman from South Avenue or southbound I-75 will be detoured to the Miami Street interchange and back.

With the grain rush in high gear, though, traffic around the Miami interchange has become very congested, with grain trucks sometimes unable to complete the left turn from southbound I-75 onto northbound Miami before backups from the traffic lights ahead stop them. Lengthening the green light on northbound Miami at the northbound I-75 ramps to allow flushing some of that traffic warrants serious consideration.

I hope some diamond grinding is in the future, meanwhile, of the newly rebuilt exit from the inbound Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Boulevard. For a new surface, it’s awfully rough.

Another ramp closing that starts Monday involves the northbound I-75 exit to LaPlaisance Road near Monroe. It’s supposed to be closed for three weeks beginning at 6 a.m. as part of the ongoing bridge-replacement project at that interchange.

Alternative routes to get to Monroe from Toledo include simply leaving I-75 at Exit 2 and taking M-125 the rest of the way or going west from Exit 9 (South Otter Creek Road) to get to either M-125 or U.S. 24.

And more closings are planned this week on the southbound side of I-75’s interchange with the Ohio Turnpike. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Turnpike entrance to southbound I-75 will be closed, with traffic detoured north to Buck Road. On Thursday and Friday, the southbound collector lane will be closed after the I-75 exit to the toll road, so I-75 motorists headed to State Rt. 795 should exit at Buck and take Lime City Road south.

****

With U.S. 23 having reopened Tuesday between Dundee and Milan, Mich., don’t count on being able to use northbound I-275 to westbound I-94 at Romulus, Mich. The Michigan Department of Transportation hasn’t announced a new schedule for work on this ramp, but it originally was supposed to close Sept. 15 for about 1½ months.

There’s lots of other work going on along I-275 in Wayne County, so for now it’s best avoided if possible. I-75 to Telegraph Road in Taylor, then west on Eureka Road or Northline Road is a decent alternative to get to Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport. Telegraph may also be a good idea for points farther north, as I-75 has lots of construction north of downtown Detroit.

****

I have read at least one complaint about the planters along Jefferson Avenue between the remaining travel lanes and the newly created bicycle lanes that focused on doubts about their future upkeep -- namely that there might not be any if Toledo once again falls on hard budget times.

My issue with them is a bit more immediate.

One evening last week I was headed north on Ontario Street and came to the stop sign at Jefferson. I duly looked both ways, but when I pulled out across Jefferson, here came the headlight of a fairly low-slung motorcycle.

Since an abrupt stop would have left me blocking the biker’s path, I gunned it to get out of his way instead. I could hear him chastisingly rev his engine as he crossed behind me.

I took another look at the sightline there later that night and reached the conclusion that those planters are an obstruction, particularly at night when a low, single headlight can hide behind them. It’s not so much of a problem at other intersections that have traffic lights, but I think I’m going to avoid driving northbound on that part of Ontario in the future as long as those things are there.

I-75: Reduced to two lanes each way between Buck Road in Rossford and Dorr Street in Toledo for reconstruction and widening. All four ramps at the Anthony Wayne Trail (State Rt. 25) interchange are closed, as is South Avenue between Kuhlman and the southbound I-75 exit ramp. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane inbound between City Park Avenue and I-75 and outbound between Lafayette Street and City Park.

I-75: Paving between I-280 and the Michigan border on the southbound side, with lanes closed at night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-280: Reduced to two lanes each way, with no shoulders, across the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway for deck resurfacing until later this year. A second lane may be closed at night. The northbound exit at Front, the southbound exit at Greenbelt, and the southbound entrance at Manhattan may be closed at night this week. The northbound entrance at Front will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday through the day Wednesday, and the northbound exit at Greenbelt will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday through the day Thursday..

I-475/U.S. 23: Nighttime (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane closings possible between Holland-Sylvania and Central and on I-475 at Secor Road for bridge deck sealing.

U.S. 23 (Ohio): Shoulders closed and lane closings possible during noise wall installation between I-475 and Monroe Street in Sylvania.

U.S. 24 (Detroit Ave.): Lane closings on Detroit, Cherry, and Berdan near their intersection for modification of the roundabout. Resurfacing will close the roundabout entirely from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Oct. 11.

Summit Street: Lane closings between 101st and 130th in Point Place for resurfacing.

Ohio Turnpike: One lane each way west of the Bryan interchange for reconstruction. Long delays are possible, especially Fridays and Sundays. Use State Rt. 15/U.S. 20A and U.S. 20 instead. The Indiana Toll Road also has several long, slow work zones between I-69 and Elkhart.

I-75 (Mich.): All ramps are closed at Exit 11 (LaPlaisance Road) during bridge and interchange reconstruction. Mainline lane closings are possible.

I-275 (Mich.): Two of three lanes closed for repair in both directions between Carleton and I-94, and additional closings north of I-94.

U.S. 6: Closed for a bridge replacement between Sandusky County Road 232 and Riley Township Road 240, east of the Ohio Turnpike. Detour via U.S. 20 and State Rts. 412 and 510.

U.S. 24: Lane closings for stripe painting and other finish work following resurfacing between State Rt. 66 and Baltimore Street west of Defiance.

U.S. 224: Closed at State Rt. 53 on the south side of Tiffin through Monday. Detour via State Rts. 18, 162, and 4. Route 53 also is closed at the intersection.