It’s been nearly two years since the movie “Cats” came out, and Andrew Lloyd Webber isn’t holding back his feelings: He’s really not a fan. “‘Cats’ was off-the-scale all wrong,” Lloyd Webber, the composer of the Broadway musical “Cats,” told Variety. “There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh ... no.’ It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO