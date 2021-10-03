Thieves in the AV are on the job 24/7

The thieves are at it again in the Antelope Valley — actually, they probably never stopped their activity; we just seem to become more aware of it now and then. On Friday, a report ran in the Antelope Valley Press regarding a request for help from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. They are hoping to identify a grand theft suspect that stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on the east side, in September. They had a photo and description of the suspect’s car: A tan or light beige Honda car.