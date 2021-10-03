'Tipping Fees' at Hall County landfill may force Gainesville to look elsewhere

GAINESVILLE – The City of Gainesville may be looking for a different place to take the city’s trash in the new year. At Thursday morning’s Gainesville City Council work session City Manager Bryan Lackey informed council members: ”Just something to give you a heads-up on, and some of you may be aware of this, but Hall County approached us in mid to late June that they were going to be changing their ‘tipping fees’ at the landfill, and that affects us because that is where we take all of our solid waste.”