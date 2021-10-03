CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

GOOD CAUSES

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheh public is invited to join Talbot House Ministries at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Sun ‘n Fun Skylight Hangar for its reimagined fundraising banquet, Onward and Upward. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at www.talbothouse.org/onward. Onward and Upward will feature keynote speaker Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, live musical performances by Premier Piano Shows Dueling Pianos, a three-course dinner, client testimonials, a virtual silent auction, raffles, prizes and more. Other notable speakers will include the Rev. David McEntire, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, and Benjamin Robles Jr., president of Bartow Ford. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; a complimentary dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. A request for financial support of the mission of Talbot House Ministries will be presented. For those unable to attend in-person, Talbot House Ministries will offer a virtual silent auction that began noon Oct. 1 and closes at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at www.talbothouse.org/onward. Exclusive auction items will not become available until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Live-stream the event at www.talbothouse.org.

