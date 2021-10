The women’s water polo team have started off their season strong with a 7-2 record. This team, in particular, has come from such different environments learned to work well together in a short amount of time. The team has players from Israel to Canada, and from all over the US. Having players on the team who are from different countries allows the players to learn about different cultures and even learn different languages. This has inspired one of their play names as “se-ah-RAH” which means “storm” in Hebrew.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO