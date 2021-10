SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A hospital employee was stabbed Friday in an assault that police said stemmed from a domestic situation. Police Lt. Jennifer Charleston said the attack happened around 7:15 a.m. in a stairwell at the Mercy Surgery Center, which is located about a block south of the main hospital. The victim is listed in serious condition, said Mercy Springfield spokeswoman Sonya Kullmann.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO