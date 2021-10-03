September Students of the Month recognized at SSC
Five outstanding Seminole State College students were recently honored for the month of September. Each academic division selected one student to honor based on work ethic, academic standing and campus involvement. The students were awarded a certificate from the Academic Affairs Office, a gift certificate to use at the Student Union Grill and a special parking pass allowing them access to park in any spot on campus for a month.www.news-star.com
Comments / 0