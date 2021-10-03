CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Breeze Thru Car Wash Employee Named 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

By Jonson Kuhn
 6 days ago
Professional Carwashing & Detailing Publication Longmont Site Manager, Izzy Aguayo Named 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher. Locally-owned express car wash company, Breeze Thru Car Wash, has announced that for the second year in a row one of its employees has been named Most Valuable Carwasher by Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) Publication.

northfortynews

Avelo Airlines Takes Off for First Northern Colorado Flight for Los Angeles

First mainline airline to serve Fort Collins / Loveland in nearly a decade. Exclusive service connecting Northern Colorado and Southern California starts at $39. Avelo Airlines’ first flight on October 6, from Fort Collins / Loveland to Los Angeles, represents the airline’s Northern Colorado debut and marks the first mainline airline departure from the region since 2012. Avelo’s arrival at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) offers Northern Colorado a more convenient and affordable alternative to Denver International Airport (DEN).
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union Announces Merger

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union – with $575 million in assets, nearly 32,000 members and branches in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska – has just announced a proposed merger with Nebraska-based Western Heritage Federal Credit Union, with $65 million in assets, over 8,800 members and branches in Alliance and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The two credit unions will be merged under the Meridian Trust name.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
northfortynews

Rural Initiative by Tony Frank

Tony Frank | Colorado State University System Chancellor. Over the past year and a half, Colorado’s rural communities have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, as well as by drought, fires, the pullout of extraction industries from some communities, and other challenges such as lack of access to reliable internet service. These communities are resilient and strong – and together, we can optimize that strength and the potential of these communities for future generations.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

The Story of the Cusack Home, Back on the Market

The beautiful Queen Anne-style home that houses Drohman’s Salon & Day Spa at 3922 Cleveland Ave is for sale. Here is the home’s story. John Cusack managed the First National Bank of Wellington in 1905, purchased the large lot three blocks east of the bank at 3922 Cleveland Ave, and began developing the property in 1906, adding outbuildings and the beautiful Victorian home that still stands today. The First National Bank of Wellington was thriving, as was John’s reputation in the community. Within a year of arriving in town, the Wellington Board of Trustees voted to have John serve as Town Treasurer. He married Mary ‘Aldah’ Wilson this same year, and they moved into their new home upon return from the honeymoon. John served as Mayor of Wellington from 1907-1908 and was involved with the local Masons, Odd Fellows, and Elks clubs. Aldah gave birth to a healthy baby boy in 1909. By the end of 1910, the bank reported $169,882 in financial resources.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Fall in Northern Colorado: Five Ways to Celebrate

Fall is for colorful aspen, star-filled evenings, and sweet-smelling crisp cool air. Fall is for harvests, ciders, and sunset walks. Fall transitions life from the bustling heat of summer pleasures to the cold casual slow down of the winter months. Take a drive. Poudre Canyon, Red Feather Lakes, Snowy Range,...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Carpool Apps Now Legal in Colorado, but Companies Must Register with CDOT

Coloradans who want to use an app to carpool with others to the mountains or for other activities will be able to do so legally starting in October. That’s the result of a new law that requires carpooling app companies such as Treadshare and Gondola to simply register with the Colorado Department of Transportation to operate legally. Previously, these companies had been subject to the same regulations as “transportation network companies” — such as Uber and Lyft — and would have had to register with the Colorado Department of Revenue and Public Utilities Commission and pay an annual fee of $111,250 to operate.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Outstanding New Photography Book Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays

In anticipation of its 25th Anniversary, the Weld Community Foundation commissioned Colorado’s renowned nature photographer John Fielder to produce a “coffee table book” on present-day Weld County and its history. After 4 years of hard work, this new book is now available. It features more than 130 clear and vibrant images of farms and ranches, the Poudre, Platte, and St. Vrain rivers, the grasslands and Pawnee Buttes, old towns and buildings, and wildlife. It also showcases “Then & Now” photographs of historic Weld County along with historian Peggy Ford Waldo’s text.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

CSU’s Construction Management Certificate Program Returns to Denver

After a slight decrease due to the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that available construction jobs across the country are steadily increasing, with most positions in the residential building space. Colorado State University (CSU) is ensuring that students are prepared to be a part of the exponential growth through a non-credit, Professional Education certificate program that returns in person to Denver this fall. The program, which has been postponed since Fall, 2019 was popularly attended by superintendents, managers, and professionals in both residential and commercial building.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Public and Private Partners “Bank” on Northern Colorado’s Fragile Ecosystem

Conservation Investment Management, Colorado Open Lands, and the Colorado State Land Board have announced the Table Top Conservation Bank, a new partnership to leverage private funds to help an important species in decline. The partnership will conserve and enhance over two hundred acres of habitat on Colorado state trust land for the Federally Threatened Preble’s meadow jumping mouse in Larimer County. This is the first-ever commercial conservation bank in Colorado that will sell credits to offset negative impacts to Preble’s meadow jumping mouse habitat across a broad area.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Forbes: UCHealth is Best Employer in Colorado

After more than a year of one of the most challenging times for health care workers, Forbes recently named UCHealth as the No. 1 employer in Colorado. The organization’s annual list of America’s Best Employers By State was released after a survey of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Good Day Pharmacy CEO Among Those Honored at Women of Distinction Awards

Each year a Colorado publication known as BizWest holds its ‘Women of Distinction’ awards to honor leading women in business, government, and nonprofits who enrich Colorado with their leadership, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. On Thursday, August 26th, Good Day Pharmacy CEO, Vicki Einhellig, was honored along with ten other women at this year’s awards program. The Women of Distinction selection committee received more than 130 worthy nominations.
BUSINESS
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

