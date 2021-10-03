Breeze Thru Car Wash Employee Named 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

The beautiful Queen Anne-style home that houses Drohman’s Salon & Day Spa at 3922 Cleveland Ave is for sale. Here is the home’s story. John Cusack managed the First National Bank of Wellington in 1905, purchased the large lot three blocks east of the bank at 3922 Cleveland Ave, and began developing the property in 1906, adding outbuildings and the beautiful Victorian home that still stands today. The First National Bank of Wellington was thriving, as was John’s reputation in the community. Within a year of arriving in town, the Wellington Board of Trustees voted to have John serve as Town Treasurer. He married Mary ‘Aldah’ Wilson this same year, and they moved into their new home upon return from the honeymoon. John served as Mayor of Wellington from 1907-1908 and was involved with the local Masons, Odd Fellows, and Elks clubs. Aldah gave birth to a healthy baby boy in 1909. By the end of 1910, the bank reported $169,882 in financial resources.

