What's mobilizing AAPI voters like never before

A link to the recording can be found here. Washington, DC- Today, advocates and activists who mobilize immigrant, Black, Latino, Labor and progressive voters in key battleground states gathered on a press call to urge Democrats to keep fighting and win legalization for immigrants because of its impact on voter enthusiasm in upcoming 2021 and 2022 elections. The multiracial majority that mobilized for Democrats in 2020 – especially in states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada – and mobilized in California this year – strongly supports legalization for immigrants and expects Democrats to use their majority to deliver. A change in tone and policy on immigration and racial justice from the Democrats is especially crucial after the nation witnessed the horrible treatment of Haitian migrants on the border and the deportation of many of them back to danger in Haiti. Grassroots leaders actively engaged in getting voters to the polls discussed the importance of delivering a victory on immigration – not just fighting for one – when votes are cast this year, next year and in the future.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO