What's mobilizing AAPI voters like never before
With help from Beatrice Jin, Brakkton Booker and Teresa Wiltz. At The Recast, we bring you news and stories that dive deeply into the ways in which political power is growing outside of the traditional Washington bubble. This story, on Asian American and Pacific Islander adults after the chaos of 2020, is one effort. A small team of journalists, including me, teamed up with our polling partner Morning Consult to survey the AAPI community about politics and identity. Here's what we found.www.politico.com
Comments / 2