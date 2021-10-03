CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What's mobilizing AAPI voters like never before

By RISHIKA DUGYALA
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith help from Beatrice Jin, Brakkton Booker and Teresa Wiltz. At The Recast, we bring you news and stories that dive deeply into the ways in which political power is growing outside of the traditional Washington bubble. This story, on Asian American and Pacific Islander adults after the chaos of 2020, is one effort. A small team of journalists, including me, teamed up with our polling partner Morning Consult to survey the AAPI community about politics and identity. Here's what we found.

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden gets another weak jobs report

Weak. That was the way several news outlets characterized the September jobs report released this morning. — The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs last month. For perspective, August saw a gain of 366,000 jobs — which even then was touted as a meager total that fell short of economists’ expectations. September’s number is the lowest number since December 2020, when employers cut jobs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Del Rio: ‘It's like it never happened.’

With help from Michael Cadenhead, Rishika Dugyala, Lisa Kashinsky, Zach Montellaro and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! The president gets his Covid booster shot, lawmakers are furiously working to avert a shutdown at the end of the week, and — don’t look now — Blue-leaning Virginia has a surprisingly purple gubernatorial contest according to some new polling. But we kick things off looking at the Biden administration’s next steps on the Haitian migrant situation.
DEL RIO, TX
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What’s Chuck’s Plan B?

BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN — Democrats who were hoping that the monthly $300-per-child checks the federal government started sending to families over the summer would be a winner in the midterms won’t like the findings of our latest poll with Morning Consult. Fewer than half of respondents, 47%, gave congressional Democrats credit for providing the extra cash, and even fewer, 38%, credited President JOE BIDEN. While half of registered voters support the expanded payments (vs. 38% in opposition), only 35% want to make them permanent — an idea Democrats in Congress are weighing at the moment. The payments are set to expire next year. Toplines … Crosstabs.
U.S. POLITICS
americasvoice.org

A Win On Immigration Will Be Key To Mobilizing Dem Voters

A link to the recording can be found here. Washington, DC- Today, advocates and activists who mobilize immigrant, Black, Latino, Labor and progressive voters in key battleground states gathered on a press call to urge Democrats to keep fighting and win legalization for immigrants because of its impact on voter enthusiasm in upcoming 2021 and 2022 elections. The multiracial majority that mobilized for Democrats in 2020 – especially in states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada – and mobilized in California this year – strongly supports legalization for immigrants and expects Democrats to use their majority to deliver. A change in tone and policy on immigration and racial justice from the Democrats is especially crucial after the nation witnessed the horrible treatment of Haitian migrants on the border and the deportation of many of them back to danger in Haiti. Grassroots leaders actively engaged in getting voters to the polls discussed the importance of delivering a victory on immigration – not just fighting for one – when votes are cast this year, next year and in the future.
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

‘Mad Men’ advice for Biden

BUILD BACK BETTER, BETTER — Wherever you sit on the political spectrum, and whatever you think of the substantive merits of the multi-trillion dollar bill that Joe Biden has staked his presidency on, you will probably agree that the bill has been terribly named. Point of comparison: Former President Donald...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Former congressman will lobby for Ethiopian government

Presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. ETHIOPIA ADDS FORMER CONGRESSMAN: The Ethiopian government has added former congressman Joe Garcia to its team of lobbyists from Mercury Public Affairs, new Justice Department filings show. The one-term Florida Democrat is the first former lawmaker to represent the Ethiopian government, which the Biden administration has accused of “ethnic cleansing” in the Tigray region since a civil war there broke out almost a year ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Rice, Rice, Baby

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Within the last month, Domestic Policy Council director SUSAN RICE has led behind-the-scenes meetings on legislative strategy for...
POLITICS

