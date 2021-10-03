Umbrella Network Announces New Launch: Decentralized Oracles On Ethereum Mainnet

The IDO season is not over yet. The past few months we have witnessed busy days as the crypto community was burdened with filling whitelisting forms and participating in community initiatives of upcoming IDO projects. The current state remains the same. This new DeFi energy project, IOEN, is fully invested in making a big splash as it gears up for its upcoming IDO. IOEN is bringing an innovative approach to incentivise the creation of ‘virtual microgrids’ worldwide which will promote the efficient distribution of energy. IOEN will be launching on two platforms in October as part of its IDO launch.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO