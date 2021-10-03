CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umbrella Network Announces New Launch: Decentralized Oracles On Ethereum Mainnet

By Tolu Okuwoga
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Umbrella Network, the decentralized Layer-2 oracle solution, has officially launched on Ethereum Mainnet. The company made this announcement on its blog on Friday. Umbrella Network is a community-owned Layer-2 oracle network that batches data for providing low-cost, scalable, and secure data. It utilizes the advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, making batching data to smart contracts more accurate and cost-effective. Umbrella network believes a community-owned oracle solution is essential to creating a truly decentralized financial system.

