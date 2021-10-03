CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The healthcare industry was already understaffed before vaccine mandates hit. As more workers quit, hundreds of hospital beds are lying empty.

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26H2vO_0cFkb3h700
Healthcare staff say they're feeling burned out and emotionally exhausted after working during the pandemic. Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Hospitals are limiting how many patients they admit because of the labor shortage.
  • At one hospital in Massachusetts, nearly a quarter of beds are empty due to understaffing.
  • Its CEO warned that the hospital's vaccine mandate could cause more staff to quit too.

Comments / 32

Chelsie
6d ago

Pretty sure they brought this on themselves. Meanwhile you have the others saying they wouldn’t want to have an unvaccinated person preforming their care anyways. Well guess what, you aren’t gonna get any care at all with the little amount of staff being extremely overworked because now their having to preform the duties of 15 other people. Common sense is hard to hammer in these days.

Reply
9
Billy Thomasee
6d ago

you get what you ask for. now to all those vaccinated people when you get covid or Delta, remember this when there is no room at the inn for you, stay home and hope for the best, RIP ALL YOU VACCINATED

Reply
7
Michelle Brill
6d ago

Really it’s the hospital fault for short of staff. Stop the mandate and your staff will stay.

Reply(1)
27
Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Nursing home staffing falls as patients plead for help

NEW YORK — One in three U.S. nursing homes has fewer nurses and aides than before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the truth of a profit-driven industry with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what...
HEALTH SERVICES
Vice

Anti-Vaccine Job Boards Are Full of Laid-Off Medical Workers

“I am a nursing leader with very nearly 30 years of experience,” one typical posting on Gab’s “No Vax Mandate” jobs board reads. “I am facing termination in the next 3 weeks due to not taking the jab.”. “I'm willing to drive to any of the surrounding towns for work,”...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NewsChannel 36

Arnot: 80 employees resigned or let-go due to vaccine mandate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several dozen Arnot Health employees have been either let-go of the healthcare system or resigned over the New York State healthcare workers vaccine mandate. "Approximately 50 unvaccinated employees submitted their voluntary resignation prior to the vaccine mandate deadline, and approximately 30 more did not meet the...
ELMIRA, NY
CBS Detroit

400 Henry Ford Health Employees Quit Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Henry Ford Health System workers are out of their job after voluntarily quitting to avoid the company’s vaccine mandate. The health system confirms 400 employees quit over the mandate rather than getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 1,900 workers were given religious or medical exemptions. Those...
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Hundreds of Michigan health care workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine. Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Industry#Mandates
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wnynewsnow.com

New York Extends COVD-19 Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers

ALBANY – New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been extended. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the news on Tuesday, saying the requirement is now in place for a new group of healthcare professionals. The new mandate will require all of those working at the psychiatric hospitals under the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY’s largest healthcare provider fires 1,400 who refused to get Covid vaccine

New York state’s largest healthcare provider has fired 1,400 employees who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine. PIX-11 reports Northwell Health announced Monday that it was parting ways with staff who did not comply with the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers. The hospitals and clinical network, which operates Lenox Hill hospital in Manhattan, Staten Island University hospital and others, said its 76,000 remaining employees are 100% vaccinated.
SYRACUSE, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

1,400 unvaccinated workers leave Northwell Health

A total of 1,400 employees of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health either resigned or were terminated for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Oct. 4. The departures — announced one week after New York state's mandate took effect requiring healthcare workers get at least...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is up for some Minnesota health care workers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many health systems are requiring them, and Friday is the deadline for employees at Hennepin Health care, Essentia and Allina Health. WCCO spoke to an Allina Health nurse who wished to stay anonymous in fear of employer retaliation. She said the vaccine mandate ignited concerns over losing jobs. She added that she knows a couple of people who will be fired. Fortunately, her religious exemption was approved. “Aborted fetal tissues was used to come up with the COVID injection. As a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Business Insider

Business Insider

249K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy