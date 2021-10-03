CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Victims of Michigan university doctors push law changes

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivVq5_0cFka2qb00

Victims of sexual abuse and lawmakers testified Thursday in support of legislation that would give accusers more time to sue for damages and would take away immunity for governmental bodies that knew or should have known about criminal sexual misconduct.

The legislation, which has support from both parties, could allow hundreds of men and women who have accused late University of Michigan sports doctor Robert Anderson of molestation to also sue.

Similar changes were made for people abused as children following the convictions of former sports doctor Larry Nassar. He is serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Changes made in 2018 allowed people who were sexually abused as children to pursue legal action until their 28th birthday or three years from when they realize they have been abused. The new legislation would expand the option to adults and let them file suit until whenever is later: 10 years from when abuse happens, their 28th birthday, or six years — instead of three — from when they realize they were abused.

Democratic bill sponsor Rep. Karen Whitsett said if she could put no statute of limitations on filing for damages, she would. She told the state House Oversight Committee about being sexually assaulted by a medical professional and said it took her a long time to come forward about what happened.

The government immunity legislation may face some opposition. Similar legislation stalled three years ago — after Michigan State agreed to a $500 million settlement for Nassar’s victims — amid pushback from universities, schools, municipalities, businesses and the Roman Catholic Church over the financial implications of facing an unknown number of suits for old allegations.

Trinea Gonczar said Nassar abused her from age 8 to 24, but she didn’t realize what Nassar had done was sexual assault until she heard other people tell their stories. By then, she was 37.

“These institutions have shamed, blamed and only protected themselves, which in turn is the exact way to attract predatory behavior to not only flourish, but to be welcomed,” Gonczar said.

Gonczar and other victims said people, especially children, aren’t told to doubt doctors. When a doctor says sexual assault is a medical procedure, children will believe them, they said.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Ryan Berman is leading the effort to repeal governmental immunity for agencies and employees, including state-funded universities, that knew or should have known about criminal sexual conduct.

Cathy Kalahar, who played for the University of Michigan’s first women’s tennis team in the 1970s, said when she told a university counselor that Anderson had assaulted her, the counselor told her she was simply experiencing a “sexual fantasy.”

“I was raped by the University of Michigan, through their employee, Dr. Robert Anderson,” Kalahar said.

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Survivors of Nassar, Anderson push for change in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Survivors of Larry Nassar joined forces with survivors of Robert Anderson in Lansing Thursday. They testified before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in support of two bills that aim to hold government workers accountable and giving abuse survivors more time to file for damages. During much of...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

The University of Michigan-Flint celebrates 65 years in the community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan Flint celebrated a huge milestone on Monday as the university hit 65 years in the Flint Community, and 55,000 graduates. The iconic Block M recognized world wide became a part of the Flint landscape 65 years ago on Sept. 23, 1956. “This...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

The FBI Prevents Possible Attack Against The University Of Michigan

The FBI says someone posted a threat on a Russian-operated confessions website targeting the University of Michigan. The threat alleged someone was planning to shoot every woman they saw on campus on Monday. The threat caught the attention of Michigan State Police and campus authorities. The FBI interviewed the person...
COLLEGES
fox4news.com

Abbott dodges question on changing Texas abortion law for rape victims

DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott refused to say if he would support more exceptions for the new law restricting abortions in Texas. Texas’ new law bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. It does not include exemptions for rape and incest victims.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Nassar
chatsports.com

Does your college town suck? University of Michigan

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culver’s?. Facts:. City: Ann Arbor, Mich. Size: 28.79 square miles.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Kentucky fraudster's disability clients remain in legal mess

As disbarred lawyer Eric Conn sits in a federal prison, hundreds of people in one of America’s poorest regions remain mired in the legal mess he caused by running a $600 million fraud, the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history.Many of Conn's former clients in eastern Kentucky s Appalachian mountains, who counted on him for help getting their disability benefits, could again lose their monthly support.About 1,700 people already went through hearings to prove their disabilities after his fraud was exposed about six years ago, and roughly half lost their benefits as a result. Some 230 of these...
LAW
9&10 News

FBI Releases Statement On Threat Made to University of Michigan

The FBI has released a statement regarding a threat made to the University of Michigan. On Sunday, the FBI, along with the assistance of the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, identified an individual responsible for posting a threat online against the women of the University of Michigan.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan University#Sex Abuse#Usa Gymnastics#Democratic#House Oversight Committee#The Roman Catholic Church
WCVB

Harvard University doctor on college stress on students

A recent nationwide survey by researchers at Boston University found 83% of students said their mental health had negatively impacted their academic performance. Two thirds said they were struggling with feelings of loneliness and isolation. Dr. Barbara Lewis, director of Counseling and Mental Health Services at Harvard University, talks about the pressure of college.
BOSTON, MA
10TV

Collin’s Law now in effect in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hazing is now a felony in Ohio. That’s after Collin’s Law went into effect on Thursday. The law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine back in July, also makes failure to report a misdemeanor. Colleges and universities also will now be required to come up with their own...
OHIO STATE
Detroit Free Press

Whitmer keeps bashing Michigan abortion law, but has little power to change it

More than 36 million women nationwide — and almost 2.2 million in Michigan — would lose access to abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns decisions that underscore the right to the controversial medical procedure, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday, citing a new report from pro-abortion rights organizations. That's because...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
UPI News

Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005. Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.
TEXAS STATE
udmercy.edu

New Law scholarship honors ‘Michigan Miracle’ attorney

The late Daniel J. Wright ’73 was a talented attorney, Michigan Supreme Court Commissioner and a lover of Irish poetry who could quote W. B. Yeats from memory. He was also known as the “Michigan Miracle” lawyer because in 2003 he saved the state $178 million in federal fines when he led the state’s efforts to upgrade Michigan’s outdated child support system by federally mandated guidelines.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Michigan Doctor Out After Criticizing County Vaccine Policy

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A county medical director in the Traverse City area said he's losing his job, weeks after he criticized elected officials for a policy that bans mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees and controls vaccine messages from the health department. Dr. Michael Collins said his contract...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy