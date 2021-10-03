Special Weather Statement issued for Saginaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saginaw Heavy rain showers impacting parts of Saginaw County Showers, locally heavy, will continue to persist over Saginaw County late this morning. Localized rainfall rates of half an inch to one inch per hour will occur, which will lead to ponding of water on area roadways or localized minor street flooding in the flood prone areas. The heavy rainfall and fog will also lead to low visibility for motorists.alerts.weather.gov
