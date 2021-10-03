Avenger Assets: Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and the folks over at Disney have finally come to an agreement.

The Avengers: Endgame actress and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over her Black Widow payday, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said about the settlement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow . We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror .”

If you’ll recall, Johansson filed the explosive suit back in July, claiming that the studio sacrificed Black Widow’s box office potential in order to grow its Disney+ streaming service. Disney countered by saying that Johansson was paid $20 million for the film.

In the process, the actress received a ton of support in the industry, with talent and executives including Jamie Lee Curtis, Marvel’s WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and mogul Jason Blum speaking out on her behalf. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a handful of other A-listers were said to be considering filing similar suits.