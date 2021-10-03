CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Avenger Assets: Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UrwH_0cFkZdBe00

Scarlett Johansson and the folks over at Disney have finally come to an agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE0HG_0cFkZdBe00

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

The Avengers: Endgame actress and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over her Black Widow payday, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said about the settlement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow . We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror .”

If you’ll recall, Johansson filed the explosive suit back in July, claiming that the studio sacrificed Black Widow’s box office potential in order to grow its Disney+ streaming service. Disney countered by saying that Johansson was paid $20 million for the film.

In the process, the actress received a ton of support in the industry, with talent and executives including Jamie Lee Curtis, Marvel’s WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and mogul Jason Blum speaking out on her behalf. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a handful of other A-listers were said to be considering filing similar suits.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
CBS LA

Golden Globes Forms Partnership With NAACP As It Works To Rehab Image

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group which puts on the Golden Globes, announced Thursday a partnership with the NAACP. The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. The two groups will collaborate on “trailblazing initiatives” with the goal of providing visibility to projects from artists with “diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and “increasing diverse representation in the industry. The embattled HFPA has been actively attempting rehabilitate its reputation in recent months. Last week, the HFPA announced 21 new members, its largest incoming class. Just under half the new members were women, 29% were Black, 24% were Asian, 29% were Latinx and 19% were Middle Eastern. Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its lack of diversity and controversy about its ethical practices, NBC announced that it would not televise the Golden Globes in 2022. At the time, stars like Scarlett Johansson called on Hollywood to step back from the Globes, and Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes he won. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also announced that the streaming company would cut ties with the HFPA until meaningful change was made.
ADVOCACY
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Jason Blum
wmleader.com

Britney Spears’ Sons Seen in Rare Pics With Dad Kevin Federline

The pop star’s kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents’ celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avenger#Disney Studios#Tower Of Terror#Black Widow#Marvel#Wandavision
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
wirenewsfax.com

Megan Fox has silver hair that is comparable to Kim Kardashian

Star of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ changed her color to suit a new movie, ‘Johnny & Clyde’. Megan Fox posted a selfie on Friday with a drastically different hairstyle. She swapped her dark hair for a silver-colored one. Fox said that “This is how the devil’s child looks like.” He added “#JohnnyAndClyde...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love amid health issues

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues. The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy