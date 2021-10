The Illinois high school football season continued on Friday and here are some key takeaways from the fifth week of games:. Hononegah allowed only four first downs against Boylan. The Titans didn’t give up a single point on defense to Hononegah. Guilford has now posted back-to-back shutouts. Belvidere won 14-6 Friday. Belvidere North is 5-0 because it has held every opponent to 14 points or fewer. East has eight returning starters on defense. Even Freeport, despite losing for the third week in a row, held Guilford to 14 points.

