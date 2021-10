Liverpool takes on Brentford Saturday in an early afternoon matchup in English Premier League 2021 play. Liverpool enters the match sitting in a three-way tie at the top of the EPL standings with Chelsea and Manchester United after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. Liverpool has now won four of their last five games overall with one draw mixed in against Chelsea. On the other side, Brentford is in the middle of the pack in EPL play with a 2-2-1 record and a plus-3 goal differential. They are coming off an impressive 2-0 win over the Wolves that pulled them up to eighth overall in the EPL standings. They have only scored five goals so far in EPL play through five games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO