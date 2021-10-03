CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, ME

Cardi B and Offset Hit Up Balenciaga Show During Paris Fashion Week

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Cardi B pretty much accounted for every color in the rainbow as she hit up the Balenciaga fashion show Saturday in Paris. Cardi and Offset caused some serious rubbernecking as they made their entrance during Paris Fashion Week. Cardi wore an enormous hat and a super colorful trench coat covered...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

Kim Kardashian says North West is ​“a total goth”

They say that kids instinctively rebel against their parents. Presumably young North West has heard her father Kanye’s recent Donda album, because her mother Kim Kardashian-West has revealed that the eight-year-old is all about Black Sabbath. “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. ​“She puts...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Local
Maine Lifestyle
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Cardi B.
Cosmopolitan

This hairstyle cost Kim Kardashian $10,000

Look, we're not stupid, we know that someone with as substantial worth as Kim Kardashian isn't going to buy their hair extensions from Pak's, but that didn't stop us wincing when her hairstylist revealed the cost of her most recent look. As well as Kim, Chris Appleton's client list includes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Expertly Demonstrated How To Wear A Bodysuit Without Pants

Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from pulling off a risky look. She’s dauntless in proving that she can wear any outfit — the more unexpected the better, in fact. Take, for example, her successful attempt at mastering the “ugly” shoe trend with her Maison Margiela white toe boots. Or, her carrying an extra large Chanel bag in a head-to-toe look from the fashion house. (No one but Cardi could have pulled off this lavish ensemble.) For her latest statement outfit, Cardi B wore a bodysuit with a coat and no pants. Yes, you read that right — she ditched the bottoms completely while in Paris with her husband Offset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Dakota Johnson Wore a Silk Dress with a Nearly Butt-Baring Slit

From sheer Gucci corsets to blazers and pinstripe trousers, Dakota Johnson has been traipsing all over New York City to promote her new movie The Lost Daughter in the chicest of outfits — each look different than the next. And her latest one didn't disappoint. On Thursday, The Fifty Shades...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘press pause on divorce’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to have put their divorce on hold. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, 44, in February. On Friday however, they were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu together with onlookers saying they looked “very close”. The rapper...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy