News On American Top Team In AEW, More
AEW has seen a revolving door of MMA talent appear on the show alongside Dan Lambert, including former UFC Champions. Thus far those that we speak to have indicated that everyone from American Top Team has been great to deal with, with one person specifically pointing out Junior dos Santos' elation after participating in segments. Paige VanZant posed for pictures with numerous talent backstage, and Kayla Harrison was said to have fit in really well speaking with talent as well.www.fightful.com
