News On American Top Team In AEW, More

WWE seems intent on destroying their own women’s tag team division. I want nothing more than a rich, developed, secondary title for the female wrestlers of WWE. Frankly, they’re too talented not to have multiple prizes to fight over. There has never been a better time in WWE history for their women’s division. It is deep, it has characters, it has absolute talent. Of course, it made sense for WWE to create the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. They had too much talent on hand not to.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO