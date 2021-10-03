CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Football: Breaking Down Casey Thompson’s Performance vs TCU

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we talk about Casey Thompson’s performance vs TCU. While Robinson was the star of the game, we take some time to look at Thompson’s play. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Casey Thompson steers Texas to rout of Texas Tech

Casey Thompson passed five touchdowns and ran for another score, and Bijan Robinson racked up 191 total yards as Texas cruised to a 70-35 win over visiting Texas Tech on Saturday in Austin, Texas. It was the first time Texas scored 70 points in a game since the 2005 Big...
Texas vs. TCU: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs in our Texas vs. TCU preview. 11 a.m. Central Time, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas. TV: ABC. Radio: Texas: Longhorn IMG Radio Network; TCU: Horned Frogs Radio Network.
Casey Thompson, Zach Charbonnet highlight Saturday's top performers

Back in 1957, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish completed one of the greatest upsets in college football history, shutting out the No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 7-0. The Sooners entered that contest with a 47-game winning streak and looked unbeatable after back-to-back national title seasons. But it was the unranked Fighting Irish who stunned the college football world, putting an end to the longest win streak in college football history.
Texas QB Casey Thompson, WR Xavier Worthy earn several weekly honors after Texas Tech win

Two Texas Longhorns racked up several weekly awards following the outright romping of the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend, in which Texas won handily 70-35. First off, redshirt junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. That’s pretty solid considering it was Thompson’s first start in at least four years. All in all, Thompson went 18-of-23 for 303 yards and five touchdowns on the day.
Bohls: Texas quarterback Casey Thompson says coaching a possibility after football ends

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Coach Thompson? You would not believe how smart, thorough and polished a young man Casey Thompson is. He just exudes confidence. So I asked the 22-year-old if he would ever consider becoming a football coach after his playing days are over. “I’ve thought about it,” he said. “I really enjoy the game of football. I’d think about it after my playing days are over. I want to play football as long as I can, and seeing Tom Brady play at age 43, that gives me a little bit of hope.” … Speaking of Brady, will he take any extra precautions when he returns to New England like checking inflated footballs and looking for bugs in the locker room? Just saying. … The bronze busts of the four quarterbacks of Texas’ national championship teams are done, but they won’t be unveiled in the southwest corner of Royal-Memorial Stadium outside Gate 1 until the spring game next April 23 when maybe only 20,000 or fewer show up. It’s one of the coolest projects ever, and Texas should seriously rethink and more properly honor Duke Carlisle, James Street, Eddie Phillips and Vince Young with a ceremony this fall during the actual season. Come on, Texas. … Xavier Worthy continues to blow up. Asked whom he admired as a youngster, the freshman said Cal wideout DeSean Jackson. “I model my game after him. I felt I had the same body type as his.” He’s also equally swift. Teammate Josh Thompson said when he first saw Worthy, he said, “Who is this kid? He took off. … I never saw someone that explosive. He’s fast.” I don’t think the magnitude of Texas’ 70-point monster game on Texas Tech has really sunk in. The Longhorns put up 70 with 13 1/2 minutes left in the game. Of course, Texas had the ball only one more possession, did not throw a single pass and ran the ball all nine plays.
Texas vs. TCU: 5 things to watch

AUSTIN — Texas doesn’t get the better of TCU coach Gary Patterson often. Since the Horned Frogs entered the Big 12 in 2012, they have won seven of nine against the Longhorns. They’ve lost just once at Amon G. Carter Stadium, back in 2013, and will be eager to extend a current two-game series winning streak this Saturday when Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) comes to Fort Worth.
Texas football: Longhorns QB Casey Thompson says Oklahoma Sooners, among others, tried to flip his commitment

Entering a crucial rivalry week against the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Casey Thompson has his team rolling right now and contending in the Big 12 Conference. But had things gone a little bit differently in the recruiting process, Thompson might instead have Oklahoma rolling. In a media session on Monday, Thompson revealed that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley — as well as other notable schools — attempted to flip Thompson after he committed to Texas.
Casey Thompson trusted the process. Now, he’s Texas’ starting quarterback

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the September 17 flipbook. That’s been Casey Thompson’s mindset when he sat patiently behind Sam Ehlinger for three years. The redshirt junior quarterback trusted the process when he decided to stay at Texas despite multiple ventures into the transfer portal, and...
Steve Sarkisian optimistic about Casey Thompson, Texas offense

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian decided after Texas’ 40-21 Week 2 loss to Arkansas that it was time for a change, as he replaced then-starter Hudson Card with Casey Thompson at quarterback. And so far, so good. Since the change, Thompson has led the Longhorns to three-straight wins, and although...
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson sets sights on father's alma mater, Oklahoma

AUSTIN — For years, bloodlines and history dictated where Casey Thompson sat when his family made the annual October pilgrimage from Oklahoma City to Dallas’ Cotton Bowl. The middle son of Kori and Charles Thompson — the same Thompson who quarterbacked coach Barry Switzer’s Oklahoma Sooners in the late 1980s — always sat in the stadium’s crimson southern sea, in the section reserved for former players and their families. Until 2017.
Casey Thompson, Spencer Rattler At Center Of Red River

Texas' Bijan Robinson is a Heisman contender. Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray play off each other's strengths. There will be running back talent galore at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday when No. 21 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) battles rival No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12). Those carrying the rock will be factors, but don't expect the outcome to be dictated on their production.
Casey Thompson injury scare: Texas Longhorns QB says he was staying in vs. Oklahoma 'until they carted me off'

An injury scare occurred for Texas quarterback Casey Thompson Saturday during the Longhorns' 55-48 loss to Oklahoma, with Thompson appearing to injure his right thumb while being hit in the first half. But Thompson, who had already thrown for three touchdowns in the game at that point, wasn't going to let any ailment keep him from continuing on in one of college football's most intense rivalry games.
