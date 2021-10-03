CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Covid, The State of Play

By Barry Evans
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Testing is how we end this pandemic without disrupting society.”. — Dr. Michael Mina, Harvard epidemiologist) Where we’re at (The bad news) The G7 represents the seven wealthiest large democracies: US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. We score last in the percentage of population vaccinated against Covid, plus our death rate is much worse than the other six; the US currently has an average of 0.6 deaths per 100,000 daily while the UK is next with just a third of that. Mainly due to the Delta variant, some 2,000 Americans are dying every day. A couple of weeks ago, the number of deaths from Covid in the US passed a milestone, exceeding the estimated number of Americans who died in the 1918-‘19 flu epidemic, 675,000.

