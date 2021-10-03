KSR Today: Yes, that really did happen...

Kentucky Sports Radio | Dr. Michael Huang

An EXTRA good morning to all the fine folks of the Big Blue Nation. Waking up this morning I just feel…stronger…and I bet you do too.

Kentucky’s home win over No. 10 Florida last night felt like a dream. Kroger Field was electrifying and the Wildcat defense made some plays that won’t soon be forgotten. It was the program’s first home win over the Gators since 1986. Waka Flocka just had to make the trip into Lexington. I guess he’s one of us now. Grove Street Party might as well be the new fight song.

I laughed. I cried. I wish the celebration could have lasted longer.

Let’s talk about it.

So, now what?

Now, the ‘Cats will prepare for LSU. The time for reflecting on the win over Florida has already come and gone. A 5-0 start sure is nice. But you know what’s even better? 6-0.

There’s a 99.9 percent chance that UK is nationally ranked (you just never know with that pesky AP Poll…) by the end of the day. A top 20 ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls feels likely. LSU, now 3-2 after falling to Auburn on Saturday night, is having a bit of a down year, but beating the Tigers is always a tough task. A 6-0 start heading down to Athens for a matchup against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs would be unfamiliar territory for Kentucky. The winner of that game has a great chance to take the SEC East.

But LSU is the main focus, and Kroger Field should have a similar vibe next weekend, as well. Take care of business once again and the special season will live on.

Go ‘Cats.