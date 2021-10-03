‘Renting the Taj Mahal’: the fight to save Darjeeling’s toy train

A ‘jungle tea safari’ on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Sukna, West Bengal, in August. Delhi is proposing to privatise the historic train line.

However, that relationship has become strained after the Indian government decided to hand over the running of the railway – listed by Unesco as a world heritage site – and oversight of the land adjoining the stations to a private company, threatening jobs and livelihoods.

Residents fear the move will mean the forceful eviction of people who have lived and worked alongside the railway lines for generations, with their small businesses replaced by shopping centres and hotels, while railway workers fear their jobs will be axed. The DHR administration has already started downsizing the operation, and employees who retire are not being replaced.

“What will happen to us? At this age, we will be out on the streets. We’ll lose everything,” says 80-year-old Lopsang Sherpa, who runs a shop selling food, bottled water and cigarettes on railway land.

Sherpa’s shop, along with other businesses and houses around the railway, were built illegally but the rail company and local authorities had always turned a blind eye. Residents are worried that will now change.

“I have been sustaining my family from this small shop for the past 30 years,” says Uday Barua, 48, who runs a cafe. “What will happen to us if this shop is taken away?”