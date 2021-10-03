CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Renting the Taj Mahal’: the fight to save Darjeeling’s toy train

By Amitava Banerjee in Darjeeling
 6 days ago
A ‘jungle tea safari’ on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Sukna, West Bengal, in August. Delhi is proposing to privatise the historic train line.

However, that relationship has become strained after the Indian government decided to hand over the running of the railway – listed by Unesco as a world heritage site – and oversight of the land adjoining the stations to a private company, threatening jobs and livelihoods.

Residents fear the move will mean the forceful eviction of people who have lived and worked alongside the railway lines for generations, with their small businesses replaced by shopping centres and hotels, while railway workers fear their jobs will be axed. The DHR administration has already started downsizing the operation, and employees who retire are not being replaced.

“What will happen to us? At this age, we will be out on the streets. We’ll lose everything,” says 80-year-old Lopsang Sherpa, who runs a shop selling food, bottled water and cigarettes on railway land.

Sherpa’s shop, along with other businesses and houses around the railway, were built illegally but the rail company and local authorities had always turned a blind eye. Residents are worried that will now change.

“I have been sustaining my family from this small shop for the past 30 years,” says Uday Barua, 48, who runs a cafe. “What will happen to us if this shop is taken away?”

The DHR was the lifeline of the hills. Our ancestors toiled hard and made many sacrifices to keep it running

The Independent

London’s Night Tube must reopen for women’s safety, says petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

British pro cyclist has bike stolen by machete-wielding gang

A British pro cyclist has told how he had his bike stolen by a machete-wielding gang in Richmond Park, London. The incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon, left Alexandar Richardson with cuts and grazes after he was thrown off his bike by a motorcycle rider. Writing about it on Instagram, he said that four men wearing balaclavas started to follow him on two motorcycles after he had finished his 3pm training ride. “I knew exactly they wanted to take my bike and started to think what the best thing I could do was,” he wrote. “I turned around at...
WORLD
Robb Report

These New Eco-Friendly Homes in Upstate New York Turn Wood Into a Luxury Material

Just 10 minutes outside Livingston Manor in the heart of New York’s Catskills, a new luxury development is underway: the Catskill Project‘s 120-acre site will eventually feature 17 custom-designed single-family homes, each with a plot of land up to six acres. Buyers can personalize the elements of the two- or three-bedroom design off plan, and move in between 12 to 18 months after purchase; prices start at $895,000. So far, so unremarkable—just another land grab to satisfy the urban exodus initiated during the pandemic. But what sets these mansions apart from rival developments is their emphasis on the environment, minimizing the...
ENVIRONMENT
