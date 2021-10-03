Plane with 6 aboard crashes into vacant building near Milan

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened just before noon Tuesday in northern Wisconsin. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River.
Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
Police fear two teenage girls who went missing from their homes almost a week ago may have been taken “by people who could do them harm”. Andreea, 15, was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent, while her cousin Izabela, 16, was last seen on Sunday in Harrow, west London.
UPDATE: A man was in critical condition Thursday after jumping from a ninth-story window from a Jersey City high rise Wednesday, city officials said. He went out of a ninth-floor window and landed on a BMW below around 10:30 a.m. at Sip Avenue and Enos Place (26 Journal Square), City Spokeswoman Ki…
No physical signs have been found in a nature reserve being searched to locate Brian Laundrie, police say. Josh Taylor, the North Port police spokesperson, told CNN that nothing significant linked to Laundrie has been found in the Carlton Reserve, but searches will continue until police receive more information. The wilderness area, near Laundrie’s family home in North Port, became the centre of the search after his parents told police he planned to camp there. Police have revealed that Mr Laundrie, the man who is a “person of interest” in the killing of Gabby Petito, was under surveillance before his parents reported him missing.North Port police told CNN that officers were monitoring the 23-year-old fugitive “as best as they could legally” before he went missing. Read More Gabby Petito: Father labels Brian Laundrie and parents ‘cowards’ in new interview with Dr PhilGabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road tripBrian Laundrie: Who is missing man’s sister Cassie Laundrie?Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday. The man, an Iraqi citizen resident in Norway who was not identified, was registered Thursday as driving...
Police in Ohio forcibly pulled a paraplegic man out of his vehicle and threw him to the ground, despite his repeated appeals and him saying he has no use of his legs, according to body-camera video released Friday. The Dayton Police Department shared the video with NBC News that shows...
The paramedic who found Stephen Port's first victim thought his death was suspicious, an inquest has heard. Between 2014 and 2015, Port gave his victims fatal doses of the date rape drug GHB at his flat in east London, before discarding of their bodies. Paramedic Antony Neil found Anthony Walgate,...
A 16-year-old boy has died while trying to board a lorry bound for the UK in Calais, The Independent can reveal.The Sudanese teenager is believed to have been attempting to journey across the English Channel.Local reports suggest that at least three other migrants have died on roads in the Calais area, or at sea so far this year, which has seen record small boat crossings.Last October, a Kurdish-Iranian family including at least two children drowned after their dinghy capsized.The latest death came in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when the boy was run over by a lorry he was...
The driver who slammed his Nissan Maxima head-on on a Long Island highway in late July — killing five people — was driving at top speeds near 106 mph seconds before the deadly accident, according to a new report released Friday.
NEW YORK — Emergency crews responded to LaGuardia Airport Saturday afternoon following a “security incident” involving a passenger on a flight from Indianapolis to New York City, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Embraer Air E75 regional jet landed at LaGuardia just after 3 p.m. following a “security incident,” and all passengers […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger was detained after a Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m.
Port Authority Police say other passengers reported the individual was behaving suspiciously and erratically.
Republic Airways released the following statement:
“A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation. Our crew responded to the situation in...
ROME (AP) — A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed Sunday into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died. Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan’s Linate Airport en […]
