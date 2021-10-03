Share a true tale with readers

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO