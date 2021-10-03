Share a true tale with readers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Hewitt - The Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, we’ve gotten to know a diverse cast of characters in this Sunday space: Cold War messenger, self-sacrificing dog lover, hot-tubbing UFO watcher, grateful crash survivor. Even a paddl.

sdpb.org

Ruth Ozeki reveals the nature of reality, and a reader confesses to refusing to share

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Several years ago, my brother sent me a copy of Ruth Ozeki's A Tale for the Time Being. Wes was my guiding light, especially for what-to-read. He spent his career as a bookseller, first at Waldenbooks, then at Barnes & Noble. After he died, it took me a long time to finish a book because finishing a book in a world without Wes meant I had no one to talk with about it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Young readers share mountain goat's adventures

As residents or visitors of Teton County, none of us is new to the concept of a captivating adventure among the peaks of western North America. In keeping with the wilderness adventure mindset, Bruce Smith has released his debut novel for young readers, “Legend Keepers: The Chosen One,” the first of what he plans to be a fantasy series. Smith’s background is in scientific journals and magazines, but he has done an excellent job transitioning to write stories for children.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Siliconera

Yelsy in Tales of Luminaria Shares a Voice Actress With Yuffie

The latest Tales of Luminaria character trailer is here and stars Yelsy. She’s a princess from Amr Qhaghan. She also might sound familiar, as she’s voiced by FFVII Remake Intergrade Intermission actress Suzie Yeung, who played Yuffie. Yelsy is a physical attacker in Tales of Luminaria. She uses a spear...
COMICS
wearegreenbay.com

Haunted Hearthstone shares Tales of Terror with visitors

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hearthstone Historic House Museum is welcoming in the Haunted Hearthstone. Every year the mansion is transformed into a Victorian mourning site for Halloween. Visitors will get the chance to hear chilling stories of Midwest serial killers of the Victorian era as well as hear the...
APPLETON, WI
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
SFGate

Dream Come True? $1.1M Fairy-Tale Castle Near Disney World

A purchase offer is in place for a fascinating fortress close to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Back in the mid-1980s, an intrepid owner began to build a castle on about 2.5 acres in Kissimmee, FL. “As the gentleman aged, he sold the property to somebody who was moving...
KISSIMMEE, FL

